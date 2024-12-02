Service Stream Limited Secures Major Utility Contracts

Service Stream Limited (AU:SSM) has released an update.

Service Stream Limited has secured significant contracts in the utility and telecommunications sectors, including a long-term maintenance agreement with Urban Utilities worth up to $50 million annually and various agreements with NBN Co valued at $325 million. These deals are set to enhance Service Stream’s operational footprint and provide steady revenue streams, reinforcing its role in supporting critical infrastructure across Queensland.

