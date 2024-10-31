News & Insights

Service Stream Director Increases Shareholding

October 31, 2024

Service Stream Limited (AU:SSM) has released an update.

Service Stream Limited has announced that its director, Martin Gerard Monro, has increased his direct stake in the company by acquiring an additional 15,000 ordinary shares. This acquisition, valued at $22,621.36, raises his total holdings to 100,000 shares, reflecting a vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

