Service Stream Director Buys More Shares

May 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Service Stream Limited (AU:SSM) has released an update.

Elizabeth Anne Ward, a director at Service Stream Limited, has increased her shareholding in the company through an on-market purchase. As of May 23, 2024, Ward acquired an additional 8,658 ordinary fully paid shares at a total value of $9,999.99, bringing her total to 100,559 shares. There were no changes in director’s interests in contracts, and the transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

