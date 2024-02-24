Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 1.19

The average one-year price target for Service Stream (ASX:SSM) has been revised to 1.19 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 1.13 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.92 to a high of 1.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.60% from the latest reported closing price of 0.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service Stream. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSM is 0.02%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 34,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,981K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,175K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSM by 1.40% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,855K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,051K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSM by 1.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,438K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,459K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,559K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSM by 0.77% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,955K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

