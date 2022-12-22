Service Properties Trust (SVC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.09, changing hands as low as $6.92 per share. Service Properties Trust shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SVC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.65 per share, with $9.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.96.

