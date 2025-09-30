Service Properties Trust (SVC) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for Service Properties Trust (NasdaqGS:SVC) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from the latest reported closing price of $2.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service Properties Trust. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 10.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVC is 0.05%, an increase of 15.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 140,607K shares. The put/call ratio of SVC is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,417K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,127K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 8,058K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 7,226K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,666K shares , representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,507K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing an increase of 36.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 21.43% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,877K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,945K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 43.09% over the last quarter.

