Dividends
SVC

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Service Properties Trust (SVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SVC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.99, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVC was $7.99, representing a -69.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.28 and a 122.56% increase over the 52 week low of $3.59.

SVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SVC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular