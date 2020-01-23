Service Properties Trust (SVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Service Properties Trust (SVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SVC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVC was $23.71, representing a -15.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 5.33% increase over the 52 week low of $22.51.

SVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports SVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.9%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SVC Dividend History page.

