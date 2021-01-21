Service Properties Trust (SVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Service Properties Trust (SVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SVC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVC was $11.39, representing a -53.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.32 and a 217.27% increase over the 52 week low of $3.59.

SVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.14.

