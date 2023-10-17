Service Properties Trust (SVC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Service Properties Trust said on October 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of October 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of October 23, 2023 will receive the payment on November 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.82%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 47.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -14.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 19.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service Properties Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVC is 0.12%, a decrease of 23.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 143,633K shares. The put/call ratio of SVC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.37% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Service Properties Trust is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 40.37% from its latest reported closing price of 7.63.

The projected annual revenue for Service Properties Trust is 1,869MM, a decrease of 0.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,626K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,067K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 18.60% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,972K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,154K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,072K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,670K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing an increase of 14.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 0.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,271K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Service Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC's properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

