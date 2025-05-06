SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST Earnings Results: $SVC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST ($SVC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.52 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $435,180,000, missing estimates of $436,296,770 by $-1,116,770.
SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 8,091,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,553,426
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 6,020,188 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,291,277
- INVESCO LTD. removed 4,957,254 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,591,425
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,924,636 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,968,575
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,716,625 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,900,227
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,421,513 shares (+2486.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,150,643
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 1,969,242 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,001,874
SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/18/2025
