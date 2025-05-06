SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST Earnings Results: $SVC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST ($SVC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.52 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $435,180,000, missing estimates of $436,296,770 by $-1,116,770.

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/18/2025

