Service Properties (SVC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Service Properties (SVC) closed the most recent trading day at $8.90, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Service Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 7.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $505.35 million, down 2.02% from the year-ago period.

SVC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.67% and +0.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Service Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.16% lower. Service Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Service Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.97, which means Service Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

