Service Properties (SVC) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Service Properties (SVC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, reflecting a decline of 15.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $423.54 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Service Properties metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Hotel operating revenues' to reach $322.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Rental income' will reach $101.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $96.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Service Properties here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Service Properties have returned -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, SVC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Service Properties Trust (SVC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.