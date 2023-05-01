Service Properties (SVC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Service Properties (SVC) closed the most recent trading day at $8.91, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Service Properties as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Service Properties to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1550%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $403.7 million, up 2.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion, which would represent changes of +26% and +1.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Service Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Service Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Service Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

