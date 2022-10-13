Service Properties Climbs 11% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of real estate investment trust Service Properties Trust (SVC) are rising more than 11% Thursday morning at $6.16.

The company today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share.

""As the result of the continued improved performance of our hotel portfolio and the steady performance of our net lease assets, we are pleased to declare our quarterly common dividend at $0.20 per share," commented Brian Donley, Service Properties Trust's Chief Financial Officer.

SVC has traded in the range of $4.65-$12.23 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.