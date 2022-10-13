Markets
SVC

Service Properties Climbs 11% In Morning Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of real estate investment trust Service Properties Trust (SVC) are rising more than 11% Thursday morning at $6.16.

The company today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share.

""As the result of the continued improved performance of our hotel portfolio and the steady performance of our net lease assets, we are pleased to declare our quarterly common dividend at $0.20 per share," commented Brian Donley, Service Properties Trust's Chief Financial Officer.

SVC has traded in the range of $4.65-$12.23 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular