SERVICE INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $SCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SERVICE INTERNATIONAL ($SCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, missing estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,093,020,000, missing estimates of $1,095,345,808 by $-2,325,808.

SERVICE INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

SERVICE INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $SCI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L RYAN (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 250,785 shares for an estimated $20,416,682 .

. STEVEN A TIDWELL (Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 98,700 shares for an estimated $7,732,632 .

. ELISABETH G. NASH (Sr. V.P. Operations Services) sold 56,100 shares for an estimated $4,831,763

SUMNER J III WARING (Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer) sold 36,100 shares for an estimated $3,125,808

TAMMY R MOORE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $2,672,607 .

. TONY COELHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,305 shares for an estimated $590,106 .

. JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 5,326 shares for an estimated $439,234

W BLAIR WALTRIP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,334 shares for an estimated $287,390 .

. ELLEN OCHOA sold 2,642 shares for an estimated $201,875

SERVICE INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of SERVICE INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

