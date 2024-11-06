News & Insights

Service International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Service International ( (SCI) ) has shared an update.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), a leading provider of deathcare services in North America, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty cents per share, payable on December 31, 2024, to shareholders recorded by December 13, 2024. While future dividends are intended, they depend on the Board’s quarterly financial review. Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks, such as financial condition changes or tax law adjustments, affecting dividend payments.

