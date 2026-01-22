Service Corporation's Strategic Focus: What's Driving Stability Now?

Service Corporation International’s SCI third-quarter 2025 results highlight how the company’s steady operating model continues to support performance in a mixed demand environment, with stability driven by pricing, cost control and a balanced business mix.



SCI’s funeral segment continued to provide a steady earnings base in the third quarter despite modest pressure on services performed. Comparable core funeral services declined 3.5% year over year, partially offset by a 3% rise in the comparable core funeral average. Non-funeral home average revenue per service rose 13.4%, reflecting the benefit of pricing actions and higher-value preneed contracts maturing from the backlog. This mix-driven approach helped limit the impact of lower volumes on overall revenues and gross profit.



Cemetery operations played an important stabilizing role during the period. Comparable cemetery revenues increased nearly 7%, supported by a 9.6% rise in cemetery preneed sales production. Higher property sales, along with growth in recognized merchandise and services revenue, contributed to consistent margin performance. Cemetery gross profit increased $18 million, and operating margins expanded to 34%, underscoring the reliability of this segment’s revenue recognition profile.



Cost discipline remains a central component of SCI’s stability framework. Corporate general and administrative expenses declined year over year, while fixed costs were managed below inflation, increasing approximately 1.4% during the quarter. These efforts helped preserve operating income even as certain selling and labor costs remained elevated.



Capital allocation also supports stability. During the quarter, SCI invested $140 million across maintenance capital, cemetery development, growth projects and acquisitions, with $86 million directed toward maintaining and improving existing locations. Management reaffirmed that this balanced investment approach is designed to sustain service quality, operational efficiency and long-term consistency.



Together, these elements reflect the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s focus on maintaining steady performance through disciplined execution, diversified revenue streams and controlled spending. Shares of SCI have jumped 6.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.9%.

