Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to 51 cents per share, the projection suggests a slump of 56% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The deathcare products and services company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.7%, on average. SCI delivered an earnings surprise of 2.4% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Service Corporation is encountering inflationary pressure, which has been weighing on its performance. The trend persisted in the second quarter of 2022, with gross profit declining to $266.6 million year over year. Rising corporate general and administrative costs have been a concern. The continuation of such trends is a concern to Service Corporation’s third-quarter performance. Moreover, an increase in the number of cremations as another option to the traditional funeral service poses threats to funeral service companies.

Strength in Service Corporation’s Funeral segment has been aiding growth for quite some time now. Demand for the company’s services and products remains fairly stable, given the nature of its business. Apart from this, Service Corporation’s commitment to undertaking strategic buyouts and building new funeral homes bodes well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Service Corporation this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Service Corporation has an Earnings ESP of +6.40% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.02% and a Zacks Rank #3. HSY is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, which indicates an improvement of almost 11% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $2.07 suggests a 1.4% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.



Kellogg Company K currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, which suggests growth of nearly 4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 98 cents suggests a 10.1% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. K has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.



Clorox CLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.10% and a Zacks Rank #3. CLX is anticipated to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.69 billion, indicating a decline of 6.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s bottom line is pegged at 73 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 39.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CLX has delivered an earnings beat of 9.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



