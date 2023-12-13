Service Corporation (SCI) Sees Growth in Cemetery Revenues

Service Corporation International SCI has been experiencing growth in its Cemetery segment revenues. Dedication to strategic acquisitions and the establishment of new funeral homes for enhanced returns is contributing to the company’s growth story.



However, a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending attributed to inflation, is a concern. Looking ahead to 2023, the company anticipates a low-to-mid-single-digit reduction in funeral volumes due to the pandemic's pull-forward impact.

Factors Keeping SCI Well-Placed

Service Corporation has been seeing a rise in Cemetery segment revenues for a while now. In the third quarter of 2023, consolidated Cemetery revenues came in at $447.1 million, up from $423.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Comparable cemetery revenues increased 5.2%. The upside was mainly caused by increased core revenues to the tune of $21.4 million. The main reason for this expansion can be attributed to the conclusion of construction projects in the third quarter. Furthermore, an uptick in income from merchandise and service trust funds contributed to growth.



Management expects preneed cemetery sales production growth in the range of flat to an increase at a low-single-digit rate in the fourth quarter. In 2024, the company expects cemetery revenue growth in low-to-mid-single digits due to a normalized pre-pandemic growth trajectory.



The company maintains a steadfast commitment to its expansion efforts. During the first nine months of 2023, the company incurred capital expenditures of $267.8 million, which included increased cemetery development expenditures and digital investments, among others. The company invested $148 million in its current businesses, new growth opportunities and lucrative acquisitions in the third quarter of 2023.



Management expects total maintenance, cemetery development and other capital expenditures in the band of $290-$310 million in 2023. Its acquisition investment goal for the year remains between $75 and $125 million.



Present Concerns

Service Corporation continues to see moderation in consumer discretionary spending due to the impact of inflation. In the third quarter of 2023, total comparable funeral revenues fell 1.3%, mainly due to a fall in core funeral revenues. Core funeral revenues fell 2.2% due to a decline in core funeral services performed to the tune of 6.2%. This was somewhat countered by growth in the core average revenue per service of 4.3%.



For 2023, the company expects a low-to-mid-single-digit decline in funeral volumes due to the pandemic’s pull-forward impact. However, management anticipates a healthy low-to-mid-single-digit increase in the funeral average. Apart from this, a high interest rate environment remains a concern. Service Corporation expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.40-$3.60 compared with $3.80 per share recorded in 2022.



Focus on expansion and fairly stable demand for the company’s services keep it well-placed for the long run. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.5% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 3.7%.

