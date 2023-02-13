Service Corporation (SCI) Queued for Q4 Earnings: Things to Note

Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $965.5 million, suggesting a decrease of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for 2022 sales is pegged at $4,047 million, indicating a decline of 2.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 80 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 31.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company’s consensus mark for 2022 bottom line is pegged at $3.68 per share, indicating a decrease of 19.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The deathcare products and services company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22%, on average. SCI delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Service Corporation is encountering inflationary pressure, which has been marring its margin performance for a while. The trend persisted in the third quarter of 2022, with gross profit declining to nearly $231 million from $338 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Rising corporate general and administrative costs have been a concern. The continuation of such trends might have hampered Service Corporation’s fourth-quarter 2022 performance.



In its lastearnings call management highlighted that it expects continued pressure from increasing interest costs on its floating-rate debt, which is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter. An increase in the number of cremations as another option to the traditional funeral service poses threats to funeral service companies. For 2022, Service Corporation expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $3.60-$3.80. We note that the company’s earnings came in at $4.57 per share in 2021.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Service Corporation this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Service Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. FRPT has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet's bottom line has remained unchanged at a loss of 8 cents in the past 30 days, indicating 61.9% growth from the year-ago period's reported figure.



FRPT has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of roughly 88%, on average. The consensus mark for Freshpet's top line is pegged at $151.1 million, calling for growth of 30.4% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure.



Nu Skin NUS currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.32% and a Zacks Rank of 3. NUS is expected to register a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nu Skin’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $543.8 billion, calling for a decline of 19.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 53 cents suggests a 52.3% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. NUS has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.



The Boston Beer Company SAM has an Earnings ESP of +49.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. SAM is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $402 million, which suggests growth of 15.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 72 cents suggests a significant increase from the loss per share of 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. SAM has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

