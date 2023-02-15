Service Corporation (SCI) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down

Service Corporation International SCI posted decent fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, metrics declined from the year-ago period’s levels, which was significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Quarter in Detail

Service Corporation posted adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. However, the metric fell from $1.17 reported in the year-ago quarter. The downside was caused by softness in gross profit due to lower COVID-19 activity, increased inflationary expenses and reduced trust fund income. In addition, a lower number of shares outstanding more than offset the impact of increased interest expenses.



Total revenues of $1,027.7 million decreased from $1,043.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the top line came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $965.5 million.



The gross profit decreased to $280.1 million from $329.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Corporate general and administrative costs were $107.9 million compared with $40.8 million in the year-ago period. The downside was caused by higher workers’ compensations and general liability, somewhat compensated by lower incentive compensation costs.



The operating income of almost $167 million decreased from $298.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Service Corporation International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Service Corporation International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Service Corporation International Quote

Segment Discussion

Consolidated Funeral revenues came in at $580.2 million, down million from $599.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Total comparable funeral revenues declined 5% due to lower core funeral revenues.



Core funeral revenues fell 5.8%, mainly due to lower core funeral services performed (as the year-ago period included the impacts of the pandemic). This was somewhat offset by a rise in the core average revenue per service. Comparable preneed funeral sales production rose 5.2%.



Comparable funeral gross profit came in at $129.6 million, down $35.5 million from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The gross profit percentage came in at 22.9%, down from 27.7% reported in the year-ago quarter. The downside was mainly caused by a projected decline in revenues and increased energy and employee-related inflationary expenses.



Consolidated Cemetery revenues came in at $447.5 million, up from $443.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Comparable cemetery revenues dipped 0.3% due to soft other revenues.



Core revenues increased $3.3 million on the back of higher total recognized preneed revenue. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production fell 2.7%. Management highlighted that it continues to witness strength in sales average and large sales during the quarter. However, escalated velocity impact in the year-ago quarter stemming from the pandemic was a downside.



The comparable cemetery gross profit fell by $18.3 million to $146.1 million. The gross profit percentage contracted from 37.1% to 33% in the quarter under review.

Other Financial Details

Service Corporation ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $191.9 million, long-term debt of $4,251.1 million and total equity of $1,673.4 million.



Net cash from operating activities amounted to $825.7 million during the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2022. During the same period, the company incurred capital expenditures of $369.7 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

2023 Guidance

Service Corporation expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $3.45-$3.75. We note that the company’s earnings came in at $3.80 per share in 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding special items and cash taxes) is anticipated in the range of $910-$960 million. Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding special items) is anticipated in the range of $740-$800 million.



Management expects maintenance capital expenditures in the band of $290-$310 million in 2023.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 1.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.4% growth.

Solid Staple Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are Conagra Brands CAG, Lamb Weston LW and Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ.



Conagra, a consumer-packaged goods food company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra’s current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests growth of 7.2% and 12.7%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Lamb Weston, which is a frozen potato product company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests an increase of 19.6% and 90.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported number.



Mondelez International, which manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products, carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9% and 7.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Service Corporation International (SCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.