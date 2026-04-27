Service Corporation Readies for Q1 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

Service Corporation International SCI is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, indicating growth of 1.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $1.01 a share, which implies a 5.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SCI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

Service Corporation International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Service Corporation International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Service Corporation International Quote

Factors Likely to Influence SCI’s Upcoming Results

SCI’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from sustained strength in preneed sales, which remains a key growth driver. The company exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with solid momentum across both funeral and cemetery preneed sales, supported by improved salesforce productivity, higher seminar activity and better lead conversion. Management also indicated encouraging early-year sales trends, particularly in the cemetery segment, reflecting strong execution and a growing backlog.



Pricing strength and favorable mix dynamics are expected to have aided top-line growth. SCI has been witnessing improvement in average revenue per service, driven by maturing higher-value preneed contracts and operational initiatives. Continued growth in non-funeral home channels and efforts to better serve cremation customers through targeted offerings are likely to have supported revenue per service. These factors may have helped offset any softness in underlying volumes.



The cemetery segment has likely remained a key contributor, supported by strong sales velocity, premium inventory development and SCI’s extensive, high-barrier footprint. The company’s focus on tiered offerings and expanding opportunities among cremation customers is expected to have driven preneed cemetery sales. Disciplined cost control, supply-chain efficiencies and productivity initiatives may have supported margin expansion.



However, funeral volumes remain a potential headwind, as trends continue to normalize following pandemic-related volatility. Management has indicated somewhat sluggish volume trends early in the year, and the ongoing shift toward cremation may have also weighed on service mix, posing a modest drag on first-quarter performance.

Earnings Whispers for SCI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Service Corporation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Service Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Altria Group, Inc. MO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $4.56 billion, which indicates 0.9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Altria Group’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.24, which implies 0.8% growth year over year. MO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.33 billion, which indicates a surge of 1.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molson Coors’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 37 cents, which implies a 26% decrease year over year. TAP delivered a positive earnings surprise of 3.4% in the last reported quarter.



The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $436.8 million, which indicates a decline of 9.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Beer’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.85 implies a decrease of 14.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SAM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.8%, on average.

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Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Service Corporation International (SCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.