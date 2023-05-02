News & Insights

Markets
SCI

Service Corporation Intl. Declines After Reporting Fall In Q1 Results

May 02, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Service Corporation International (SCI) are sliding more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting a decline in first-quarter earnings on reduced revenues.

The company reported first-quarter profit attributable to the company of $144.8 million or $0.93 per share, compared to $219.5 million or $1.34 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.028 billion from $1.112 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $67.86, down 5.23 percent from the previous close of $71.60, on a volume of 1,408,263.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.