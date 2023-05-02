Service Corporation Intl. Declines After Reporting Fall In Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Service Corporation International (SCI) are sliding more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting a decline in first-quarter earnings on reduced revenues.

The company reported first-quarter profit attributable to the company of $144.8 million or $0.93 per share, compared to $219.5 million or $1.34 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.028 billion from $1.112 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $67.86, down 5.23 percent from the previous close of $71.60, on a volume of 1,408,263.

