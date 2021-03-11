Service Corporation International (SCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Service Corporation International (SCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCI was $47.2, representing a -13.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.67 and a 39.11% increase over the 52 week low of $33.93.

SCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). SCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports SCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.45%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

