Service Corporation International (SCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Service Corporation International (SCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.18, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCI was $54.18, representing a -4.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.74 and a 48.93% increase over the 52 week low of $36.38.

SCI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON). SCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79. Zacks Investment Research reports SCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.8%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (SCI)

iShares Trust (SCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 9.1% over the last 100 days. PSL has the highest percent weighting of SCI at 3.06%.

