Service Corporation International (SCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Service Corporation International (SCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.05, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCI was $68.05, representing a -2.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.03 and a 49.13% increase over the 52 week low of $45.63.

SCI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM). SCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.63. Zacks Investment Research reports SCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.22%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sci Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCI as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BOUT with an increase of 9.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCI at 5.59%.

