Service Corporation International (SCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Service Corporation International (SCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.12, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCI was $49.12, representing a -7.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.99 and a 44.77% increase over the 52 week low of $33.93.

SCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). SCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 36.84%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 11.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCI at 1.12%.

