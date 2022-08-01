Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Service Corporation International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$15b - US$775m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Service Corporation International has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Consumer Services industry average of 6.1%.

NYSE:SCI Return on Capital Employed August 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Service Corporation International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Service Corporation International's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 26% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Service Corporation International's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Service Corporation International has. And a remarkable 132% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Service Corporation International (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

While Service Corporation International isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

