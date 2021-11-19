Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Service Corporation International's (NYSE:SCI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Service Corporation International certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Service Corporation International?

NYSE:SCI Price Based on Past Earnings November 19th 2021 free report on Service Corporation International

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Service Corporation International's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 83% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 77% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 32% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11%.

In light of this, it's understandable that Service Corporation International's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Service Corporation International maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Service Corporation International has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Service Corporation International. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

