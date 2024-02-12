Service Corp. (SCI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Service Corp. (SCI) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable North America average revenue per funeral service : $5,622 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5,616.61.

: $5,622 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5,616.61. Funeral services performed - North America : 90,459 versus 90,060 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 90,459 versus 90,060 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue North America- Cemetery - Atneed : $105.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.30 million.

: $105.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.30 million. Revenues- Funeral : $573.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $573.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenues- Cemetery : $482.60 million compared to the $452.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $482.60 million compared to the $452.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Revenue- Cemetery- Other : $32.50 million versus $29.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $32.50 million versus $29.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Cemetery- Recognized Preneed Merchandise and Services : $95.90 million compared to the $88.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $95.90 million compared to the $88.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Cemetery- Recognized Preneed Property : $248.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.27 million.

: $248.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.27 million. Revenue- Cemetery- Core : $450.10 million versus $422.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $450.10 million versus $422.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross profit- Funeral : $122.40 million versus $131.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $122.40 million versus $131.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross profit- Cemetery: $165.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.65 million.

Shares of Service Corp. have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

