Service Corp. International (SCI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.84, changing hands as low as $59.67 per share. Service Corp. International shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCI's low point in its 52 week range is $45.63 per share, with $71.7081 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.