Service Corp. International Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $138.40 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $92.31 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $138.4 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.06 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $138.40 Mln. vs. $92.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

