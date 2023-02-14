Service Corp. International Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $92.31 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $206.50 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $144.3 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.03 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $92.31 Mln. vs. $206.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.