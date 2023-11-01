Service Corp. International Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $122.0 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $120.9 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $119.1 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.00 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $122.0 Mln. vs. $120.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.60

