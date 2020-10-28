Service Corp. International Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $127.42 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $70.79 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $140.6 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $918.24 million from $769.24 million last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $140.6 Mln. vs. $67.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $918.24 Mln vs. $769.24 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.75

