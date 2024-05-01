Service Corp. International Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $131.30 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $144.76 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $131.9 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.05 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $131.30 Mln. vs. $144.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.80

