Service Corp. International Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $144.76 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $219.51 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $144.9 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $1.03 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $144.76 Mln. vs. $219.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.75

