Service Corp. International Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $219.51 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $228.88 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $219.6 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.11 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $219.51 Mln. vs. $228.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.70

