Service Corp. International Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $81.94 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $79.32 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $78.5 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $802.97 million from $798.21 million last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $78.5 Mln. vs. $86.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $802.97 Mln vs. $798.21 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.