Service Corp. International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SCI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.45, changing hands as high as $44.57 per share. Service Corp. International shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.52 per share, with $48.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.31.

