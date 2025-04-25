Service Corp Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating a 0.8% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 90 cents per share, which suggests a 1.1% jump from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SCI has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.6%, on average. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Service Corp benefits from its recession-resilient business model and diverse portfolio of services, including pre-need and at-need funeral and cemetery offerings. Favorable demographics, including the aging baby boomer population and urbanization trends, keep the company well-positioned. Strategic investments in high-growth regions like California, Florida and Texas, as well as acquisitions of funeral homes and cemeteries, bolster its footprint and service capabilities. These upsides are likely to aid results in the quarter under review.



Service Corp has been reaping benefits from growing revenues in the Cemetery segment for a while. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly Cemetery revenues is pegged at $446.4 million, reflecting an increase from $440.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. In addition, the Funeral segment is showing positive momentum, contributing to the company’s overall revenue growth. The consensus estimate for Funeral revenues stands at $607.3 million, marking a slight increase from the $604.7 million reported in the year-ago period.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Service Corp this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Service Corp currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 89 cents, which implies a roughly 7.3% decrease year over year. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, which indicates growth of 0.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 70 cents, which implies a 4.1% decrease year over year.



The consensus mark for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $564.2 million, which indicates growth of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.96% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which indicates a decline of 0.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.25, which implies a 15.4% decrease year over year.

