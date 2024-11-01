Service Corp. price target raised to $85 from $80 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Service Corp. (SCI) to $85 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Service Corp’s Q3 results were roughly in line with expectations, and management updated its 2024 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Management continues to believe it can reach the high end of its 8%-12% EPS growth target in 2025 due to a normalization of growth in both funeral and cemetery and some upside from the new insurance funded arrangement, the firm says.

