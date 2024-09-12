Service Corp. To Offer $800 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Service Corporation International (SCI), the funeral homes and services company, announced on Thursday that it intends to offer $800 million principal amount of senior notes through an underwritten public offering.

The company will use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt and pay related fees, interest, and expenses.

Wells Fargo Securities will act as the lead joint book-running manager for the offering.

