Service Corp. International Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $151.4 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $138.4 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $154.8 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $1.093 billion from $1.055 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

