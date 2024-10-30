Service Corp. International Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) announced a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $117.83 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $121.97 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $115.3 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.013 billion from $1.001 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $117.83 Mln. vs. $121.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.013 Bln vs. $1.001 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $3.47 - $3.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.