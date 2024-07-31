Service Corp. International Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $118.166 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $132.188 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $115.9 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $1.034 billion from $1.013 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $118.166 Mln. vs. $132.188 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.034 Bln vs. $1.013 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.80

