Service Corp. International Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $142.88 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $131.30 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $139.6 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.074 billion from $1.045 billion last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142.88 Mln. vs. $131.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.074 Bln vs. $1.045 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $4.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.