Serve Robotics vs. Symbotic: Which Robotics Stock Has More Upside?

Autonomous robotics is rapidly becoming one of the most important themes shaping the future of logistics, fulfillment and physical AI, and companies like Serve Robotics Inc. SERV and Symbotic Inc. SYM are emerging as key players driving this transformation. From navigating crowded sidewalks to orchestrating increasingly complex warehouse operations, robotics companies are racing to build scalable autonomy platforms capable of operating safely and reliably in real-world, human-centered environments.

While businesses look to improve operational efficiency, automate repetitive workflows and strengthen supply-chain capabilities, investors are increasingly turning their attention toward companies positioned at the center of this shift.



While Serve Robotics is focused on autonomous sidewalk delivery, healthcare automation and expanding its multi-domain robotics platform, Symbotic is building end-to-end warehouse and supply-chain automation systems powered by advanced robotics, software and AI-driven orchestration technologies. Both companies are leveraging proprietary data, autonomy stacks and next-generation robotics platforms to expand their commercial opportunities across logistics and fulfillment markets.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Serve Robotics Stock

Serve Robotics is expanding its autonomous delivery network as the adoption of sidewalk robotics increases across urban markets. The company reported that its deployed fleet became 7x larger year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while daily active robots increased 10x over the same period. Delivery activity also improved as robot supply hours climbed 13x year over year, supported by expansion into additional cities and broader merchant coverage. The company now operates across 44 cities and 14 states, reflecting continued progress in scaling its delivery footprint.



The company is also broadening its business beyond food delivery operations. Software services represented nearly one-third of total first-quarter activity, while recurring revenues accounted for just under half of the overall business. Serve Robotics is additionally expanding into healthcare automation through Diligent Robotics, giving it exposure to hospital workflows and indoor robotics applications. The company believes operating across multiple environments strengthens its autonomy platform and improves long-term data collection and AI development.



However, operating losses remain elevated as Serve Robotics continues investing aggressively in autonomy, software infrastructure and platform expansion. Gross margins stayed deeply negative during the quarter as the company supported a significantly larger fleet and integrated healthcare operations. The company also expects slower growth during the second quarter while focusing on improving robot utilization, operational efficiency and market coverage rather than deploying additional robots immediately.



Looking ahead, Serve Robotics expects stronger utilization, broader delivery platform integrations and expansion into new cities to support growth through the second half of 2026. The company is also exploring international opportunities and additional software commercialization initiatives as it continues building a larger multi-domain robotics platform.

The Case for Symbotic Stock

Symbotic is benefiting from rising demand for warehouse automation as retailers and distributors focus on improving supply-chain efficiency and fulfillment speed. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expanded its deployment base to 70 active systems after initiating 14 new deployments during the period. Systems revenues increased 24% year over year, while software revenues climbed 93%, supported by a growing number of operational sites generating recurring activity. The company also maintained GAAP profitability and ended the quarter with more than $2 billion in cash and no debt.



Broader adoption of automation solutions is supporting expansion beyond traditional warehouse systems. Symbotic is investing in e-commerce fulfillment, dock management, route optimization and next-generation robotics capabilities to improve warehouse productivity. The company is also developing larger robots capable of handling a wider mix of inventory and improving throughput efficiency. Interest from industries including apparel, healthcare and food service is increasing as customers seek more integrated automation platforms.



However, deployment timing and project mix continue creating operational variability. System completions remain affected by lower deployment starts from prior years, while installation timelines can fluctuate depending on site complexity and customer requirements. Investments tied to supplier capacity, robotics development and new technologies also remain elevated as the company continues expanding its automation platform across additional use cases.



Looking ahead, Symbotic expects demand for supply-chain automation to support further deployment growth and broader customer adoption. Expansion into international markets, additional software integration opportunities and increasing use of next-generation robotic systems are expected to strengthen the company’s long-term positioning across warehouse and logistics automation.

Stock Performance & Valuation

As witnessed from the chart below, in the year-to-date period, Serve Robotics' share price performance has stood below that of Symbotic.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering valuation, Serve Robotics is currently trading at a premium compared with Symbotic on a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends of SERV & SYM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s 2026 loss per share has widened to $2.64 in the past 30 days, as shown below. Also, the estimated figure indicates a wider loss from the year-ago estimated loss of $1.63 per share.

SERV's EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Symbotic’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 30 days to 50 cents per share. This indicates expected earnings decline of 72.5% year over year.

SYM’s EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Has More Upside Now?

Serve Robotics and Symbotic both offer exposure to the growing robotics and automation market, but both companies are positioned very differently from a risk and execution standpoint. Serve Robotics is targeting a large long-term opportunity in autonomous delivery and healthcare robotics, supported by rapid fleet expansion, improving utilization trends and growing platform integrations. However, the company remains in an early-stage scaling phase, with elevated operating losses and continued execution risk tied to expansion and commercialization efforts.



Symbotic offers a more established automation platform with stronger operational scale, recurring software growth and a profitable business model supported by large enterprise customers. The company is also benefiting from rising warehouse automation demand, expanding deployment activity and broader adoption of next-generation robotics solutions across supply-chain operations.



With both stocks currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Symbotic appears better positioned for investors seeking a more balanced risk-reward profile at this stage, supported by stronger financial stability and a more mature operating platform. Serve Robotics still offers higher long-term upside potential if autonomous delivery adoption accelerates further, but the stock also carries materially higher operational and profitability risks.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.