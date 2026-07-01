Serve Robotics Stock Falls 37% YTD: Should Investors Buy the Dip?

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. SERV have tumbled 36.6% year to date (“YTD”), underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index, as shown in the chart below.

SERV Stock's YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite rapid revenue growth, investors remain cautious about Serve Robotics' near-term outlook. The company is still in the investment phase, with negative margins and elevated operating expenses as it continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, software development and platform expansion. Serve Robotics also expects revenue growth to moderate in the second quarter as the focus shifts from adding robots to improving fleet utilization and operational efficiency.



While these factors have weighed on investor sentiment, the company's underlying business continues to gain traction. This San Francisco-based sidewalk delivery robot developer is strengthening its position in the autonomous robotics market through a more diversified business model. Growing software and recurring revenues, improving fleet productivity and expansion into healthcare robotics are broadening monetization opportunities beyond food delivery. Continued investments in artificial intelligence and platform capabilities, combined with a growing commercial footprint, are strengthening the company's long-term prospects.



Let us take a closer look at the factors shaping Serve Robotics stock's prospects.

Serve Robotics' Multi-Platform Strategy Expands Opportunities

Serve Robotics is broadening its business beyond autonomous food delivery by building a multi-domain robotics platform. In the first quarter of 2026, fleet revenues increased from about $200,000 in the prior-year period to nearly $2 million, while nearly one-third of total revenues came from software services and just under half of total revenues was recurring, reflecting the company's expanding revenue base.



The addition of healthcare robotics through Diligent Robotics, together with software, branding and data services, is creating multiple monetization opportunities while reducing reliance on a single business line. This diversified platform supports long-term revenue growth and strengthens the company's competitive position.

Fleet Productivity Focus Supports Serve Robotics’ Growth

Serve Robotics is shifting its focus from expanding robot deployments to improving fleet productivity and monetization. In the first quarter of 2026, the deployed fleet was seven times larger than a year ago, with more than 800 robots active each day and over 10,000 daily supply hours provided to partners, reflecting stronger utilization across the existing fleet.



The company is prioritizing higher revenue per robot through greater merchant adoption, additional platform integrations and operational efficiencies. This strategy is expected to improve monetization while supporting a more scalable operating model.

Healthcare Expansion Broadens SERV’s Growth Prospects

Healthcare robotics is emerging as an important growth driver following the integration of Diligent Robotics. The acquisition expands Serve Robotics' presence into hospitals while helping establish a footprint across 44 cities in 14 states and supporting nearly 2 million completed deliveries across its combined operations.



The combination of indoor and outdoor robotics broadens the company's addressable market and creates opportunities to deploy a common autonomy platform across multiple commercial environments, supporting long-term growth.

AI Platform Strengthens Serve Robotics’ Competitive Position

Serve Robotics continues to strengthen its autonomy platform through investments in artificial intelligence, software and proprietary data. Growing robot deployments across cities and hospitals are expanding the company's data ecosystem, supporting continuous improvements in navigation, safety and operational performance.



A stronger AI platform enhances robot capabilities across multiple environments while creating a technology advantage that can support future commercialization opportunities and long-term operating leverage.

Expanding Revenue Streams Strengthen SERV's Business Model

Serve Robotics is generating a larger share of revenues from software, branding, data and healthcare automation alongside its core delivery operations. In the first quarter of 2026, software revenues totaled approximately $1 million and contributed positive gross margins, while recurring revenues represented approximately $1.4 million, or just under half of total revenues.



The broader revenue mix provides additional monetization opportunities and supports a more durable business model. As recurring and higher-margin revenue streams increase, the company is expected to improve revenue quality and strengthen its long-term financial profile.

SERV’s Valuation Trend

SERV stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 9.84, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of SERV

Serve Robotics’ bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate losses per share of $2.67 and $2.19, respectively, which have widened over the past 60 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 63.6%, while the same for 2027 indicates growth of 17.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Can Serve Robotics Outpace Rivals With Real-World Scale?

Although Serve Robotics, C3.ai, Inc. AI, Richtech Robotics Inc. RR and Symbotic Inc. SYM all operate within the automation industry, their business models are very different. C3.ai provides enterprise AI software for commercial and government organizations, while Symbotic focuses on large-scale warehouse automation for retailers and distributors. Richtech Robotics develops service robots for industries such as hospitality and healthcare. Serve Robotics, on the other hand, is building autonomous robots for last-mile delivery while expanding into healthcare robotics, giving it exposure to multiple real-world service applications.



What sets Serve Robotics apart is that its technology is already operating at commercial scale on public streets. A growing fleet integrated with Uber Eats and DoorDash allows the company to collect real-world operating data, improve autonomous performance and increase fleet utilization over time. This creates advantages that differ from C3.ai's enterprise software business and Richtech Robotics' project-based deployments. At the same time, Symbotic holds a stronger position in warehouse automation, supported by a large deployment pipeline, recurring software revenue, a sizable backlog and established customer relationships.



Overall, Serve Robotics stands out as a differentiated player in autonomous delivery with an expanding presence in service robotics. While Symbotic remains the leader in warehouse automation because of its scale and financial strength, Serve Robotics appears better positioned than C3.ai and Richtech Robotics in the autonomous delivery market through its commercial fleet, strategic partnerships and growing real-world robotics platform.

Should You Invest in SERV Stock Despite Near-Term Volatility?

Despite elevated investments and widening earnings loss estimates, Serve Robotics continues to strengthen its long-term investment case through a diversified robotics platform, expanding recurring revenue streams and improving fleet monetization. The company's growing presence across autonomous delivery, healthcare robotics and software services, combined with a discounted valuation relative to the industry, supports its long-term growth prospects.



With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, Serve Robotics appears well positioned for investors seeking long-term exposure to the rapidly evolving robotics and artificial intelligence markets. While near-term volatility may persist as the company continues to scale its operations, its expanding commercial opportunities and attractive valuation support a favorable long-term outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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